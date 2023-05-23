Glenview Bus Hub: Additional work to provide better disability access - NZTA

Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 - 15:43

Further work is required to complete the Glenview bus hub on State Highway 3 ÅhaupÅ Road in Hamilton so that it can better serve all members of the community when the new Comet bus timetable begins in July.

Over the next six weeks additional work will be happening on site to make the bus hub better suited for disabled bus users, Waka Kotahi Regional Manager Infrastructure Delivery Waikato/Bay of Plenty, Jo Wilton says.

"A post-construction survey identified a couple of issues that would make the bus hub less usable by members of the disabled community," Ms Wilton says.

"We’re committed to delivering a piece of infrastructure that suits the needs of everyone, so we’re taking the time now to put this right before the new bus service begins in July."

On the southbound side of ÅhaupÅ Road additional ramps will be installed to allow for better access on and off the bus for people in wheelchairs.

On the northbound side of ÅhaupÅ Road a large section of concrete path has been laid at a slightly steeper angle than specified in the design. While the average person walking along the path would be unlikely to notice this, it would create an unpleasant sensation of tipping to one side for wheelchair users. The solution is to raise the path leading to the bus stops, with the small drop to the shared path behind protected by a handrail.

The bus shelters that have been installed will be temporarily removed then reinstated once the additional work is complete.

Work will begin on the southbound side and then switch to the northbound side, with two lanes of traffic in each direction maintained at all times. Because this additional work is taking place on and around the shared pathways, there will be some temporary diversions for pedestrians and cyclists.

Waka Kotahi apologises for any inconvenience caused by this additional work.