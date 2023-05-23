No shushing in library at Southern Junction - Invercargill City Council

Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 - 16:03

The Invercargill Public Library will be alive with the sound of music this weekend.

Over a dozen musicians from throughout the south will be playing live, local and free at the library to celebrate NZ Music Month at Southern Junction on Saturday 27 May.

Invercargill City Council Manager Customer Experience Cynthia Smith said Southern Junction would offer "a little bit of everything", with performers scattered throughout the library throughout the day.

"We wanted to find a way to both celebrate NZ Music Month as well as the incredible amount of talent we have in the south," Smith said.

"There’s ukulele, bands that people may have heard on a night out and some great vocalists."

With performances aimed for children, celtic folk, waiata, country, indie, pop and old-school rock n roll, there’s something for everyone on offer, she said.

Southern Junction means local, aspiring and established musicians can share their original music as well as covers of Kiwi songs in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

"This is the first event of a kind in Southland, but we would like to see it become an annual feature."

Southern Junction would run from 10.30am until 3pm, with musicians scattered throughout the library, taking advantage of the different spaces the library provides and encouraging visitors to follow their ears, she said.

The event is free to attend.