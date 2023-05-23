A win for social and community housing - Community Housing Aotearoa

Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 - 20:48

Community Housing Aotearoa CEO Paul Gilberd welcomed over 500 attendees at the opening of the 3-day CHA Conference Making the shift from crisis to transformational change, in Ōtautahi Christchurch today.

"We care enough to tackle deep social issues, we care enough to keep others safe, and we care about human dignity," said Gilberd in his opening address.

"Additional Government funding in Budget-23 is a win for our sector, but we would like to see investment continue in the community housing system to provide more flexible and innovative funding solutions."

Te Matapihi, the independent national peak body for Māori housing, was also in attendance today, with homelessness manager Tyrone Raumati (Ngāti Whātua, Waikato) acknowledging their partners at CHA for trusting the relationship with tangata whenua.

CEO of Penina Health Trust, Roine Lealaiauloto, addressed the conference, and encouraged community housing providers to work together for Pacific peoples, and to ensure that end-to-end solutions had Pacific communities at the core of their design.

"CHA is heartened by the strong attendance at our first in-person conference since 2019. It has been great to hear from sector stakeholders, as well as from the Associate Minister of Housing Hon Barbara Edmonds, and opposition spokespeople Chris Bishop and Tama Potaka today," Paul Gilberd said.

"Tomorrow, we are looking forward to hosting the Minister of Housing Hon Megan Woods, Chief Executive of the Ministry for Housing and Urban Development Andrew Crisp, and Associate Minister Hon Marama Davidson, and working on housing solutions together.

"The continued investment in community housing is critical to ensuring all New Zealanders have a safe, warm and dry home, but it is not the only answer. Community housing providers must have a seat at the table alongside central government as we tackle these social issues together."