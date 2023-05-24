Emergency Services take to the road for training days - Gisborne Council

Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 - 09:49

The TairÄwhiti Emergency Management Roadshow starts in Tokomaru Bay this Sunday with stop one of its five-weekend tour.

Everyone is invited to pop by and have a look as it’s open to the public and free.

The roadshow brings together emergency services in TairÄwhiti to train in partnership with community Civil Defence volunteers which form part of the ‘Community Link’ regional structure.

TairÄwhiti Emergency Management Manager Ben Green says these training days make sure our communities are ready ahead of the next emergency.

"Winter is approaching, we don’t know where or when the next disaster will happen but we know how important it is to be ready. Training and engagement with our communities are a vital part of being able to respond quickly and save lives when an emergency situation arises.

"We encourage you to find out when the roadshow is coming to your community and stop by to be part of it."

The roadshow will be from 9am to 3pm at the following five communities from this Sunday:

Tokomaru Bay Hatea-a-Rangi Memorial Park Sunday, 28 May Te Araroa Paerauta Marae (Tutua) Friday, 2 June Uawa, Tolaga Bay Area School Sunday, 11 June Manutuke, Whakato Marae, WhanÄu Day Saturday, 17 June Gisborne - by Council’s rose gardens to be confirmed

At the roadshow will be FENZ, St John, Emergency Management Bay of Plenty (EMBOP), NZ Police, NZ Army and NgÄti Porou Hauora.

"We know in emergency situations communities always rally around to help each other.

"I’d like to acknowledge all Iwi, hapu, whanau, organisations, and hapori (communities) for engaging with us as we look to provide support in addition to what you are all already planning and activating within your areas.

"It’s a positive that we can work together in the best interest of growing capacity and capability within our region as we all need each other when faced with emergency events," says Mr Green.