Workers from Vietnam help plug the labour gap for Sealord

Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 - 12:20

Nelson-based fishing company Sealord is welcoming 115 workers from Vietnam over the next three weeks to process fish in its wetfish factory during the upcoming hoki season. The overseas workers join around 80 people from Samoa who started at Sealord in January and February, thanks to the Government’s new seafood sector agreement providing visa allocations for much-needed process workers in the fishing industry.

Last year, Sealord was 200 roles short during hoki season (May to September) despite Sealord’s CEO, senior team and other office workers volunteering for factory shifts.

The workers from Vietnam arrive at Sealord in six intakes over the next three weeks, with the first group of 23 having arrived on Tuesday, 23 May for two days induction before starting work in the factory.

Sealord CEO Doug Paulin says given the tough economic conditions the company is operating within, it’s a relief to have the factory fully staffed this winter.

"We’re very grateful to have these workers from Vietnam joining our Sealord whÄnau. Last year, the labour shortage in our factory cost us $7 million. In the current economic climate, it’s one less issue to contend with and will make a huge difference to our ability to process fish over the busy winter months. Our Samoan workers are doing a great job and really settling into life here at Sealord and in Nelson."

Thai Danh, 32, arrived in New Zealand from Vietnam on Saturday, 20 May. He’s excited to be working in the same part of the world as his sister, who works in Richmond in a nail salon.

"It’s very wonderful to be here, to be working full-time in the wetfish factory. I applied with my CV and I’m very happy to be working at Sealord. The money and working conditions are better than in Vietnam. I like my team, everyone is very friendly and supportive," he adds.

GM Human Resources Dawn Cooper says the priority is always recruiting Kiwis to fill the roles, but it is a continuous struggle.

"Despite offering a good working wage with benefits, we just can’t find enough New Zealanders willing to do factory work. Over the last 18 months, we’ve worked closely with Seafood NZ and the Government on ways to deal with skills shortages within the seafood industry, and the seafood sector agreement came about as a result.

"We’re hopeful the visa allocations for process workers will extend beyond next year’s deadline of 31 October 2024 when the scheme will be reviewed. It would be fantastic to have the same workers back if they enjoy the work and want to return," she says. The Government will review the sector’s needs at the end of the agreement, and either update, extend or end it.

Last year, Sealord put a call out for support from accommodation providers to assist housing some of the workers due to a concern about the local accommodation shortage. Many of the workers, both Samoan and Vietnamese, have connections to Sealord through family and friends, and have secured accommodation through them, while others are staying in local backpackers.

The workers on the scheme leave Sealord to return to Vietnam and Samoa in December.