Clutha District Council approves annual plan decisions for 2023-24

Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 - 15:13

Clutha District Council has approved a rates increase of 5.22% highlighting, the economic pressures the district was facing whilst balancing financial support to help progress community plans, projects and funding requests.

Mayor Bryan Cadogan said, "I would like to thank the public for their assisting us with what has been a challenging annual plan."

"We are thankful that we were able to respond to most requests in a year with huge inflationary pressure and to are still achieve an average increase of 5.22% is a pleasing result.

However, he acknowledged the challenges between urban and rural and the cost drivers still strongly apparent this year.

Following a month-long consultation process, that resulted in over 63 written and 24 verbal submissions, Council has now made a wide range of funding decisions for the Clutha District.

A key decision at the Council meeting held on 18 May was to allocate a budget of $1.94 million over the next two years to renew the Mount Cooee wastewater pump station which pumps contaminated liquid (leachate) from the landfill for treatment at the Balclutha wastewater treatment plant. Renewing the pump station is required not only for the current landfill but also the new landfill project which will be detailed in the upcoming 2024-34 Long Term Plan.

Clutha Community Hub

Start-up cash float funding was approved by way of an interest only loan of $200,000 for the Clutha Community Hub Trust. This will allow the trust to hire staff and fund initial operating expenses ahead of opening in July 2023.

Council also approved an annual operating grant of $80,000 which is similar in principle to other community facilities Council supports by way of grants such as the Cross Recreation Centre.

Clutha Destination Strategy and West Otago Health Trust

$195,000 was approved to support tourism activities in the strategy including the ability to attract co-funding investment, targeted CluthaNZ marketing campaigns, feasibility studies for ‘shovel ready’ projects and participation in collaborative projects including cycle trails.

Council supported West Otago Health Trust with a $100,000 loan to assist the trust to purchase land in Tapanui to enable further development of its facilities including retirement house options for their local community.

Community Projects

Council agreed to carry forward funding for numerous projects approved in previous years but not implemented. The following are new community plan projects signalled in the 2023-24 year.

Catlins:

Kaka Point public toilets - Council will consult with the community about investigations into new toilets and acknowledged the current facility was no longer fit for purpose. Kaka Point Esplanade Playground - $50,000 (a 50% share) of funding is approved for playground equipment. Owaka to Pounawea cycle trail - $30,000 towards the development of a project plan for a cycle trail.

Milton

Basketball court at Moore Park - Council will consult with community leaders to progress an upgrade of the basketball court as well as entrance and fence maintenance at Taylor Park.

Lawrence-Tuapeka

Heritage protections - Investigations into heritage-protection funding or a dedicated position will be undertaken as part of the 2024-34 Long Term Plan with a district-wide focus. Water fountain - $3,150 of funding was approved towards the installation of a water fountain as part of the Whitehaven Street Playground project.

Kaitangata

CCTV - Council will review its role and policy regarding the community need for CCTV in Kaitangata and other towns in district. Garden - Council in collaboration with Kaitangata Promotions will investigate garden maintenance at the War Memorial Reserve. Pool roof - Up to $10,000 of funding from depreciation reserves was approved to undertake an assessment and report on the roof, filtration, and chemical systems of the Kaitangata Pool along with options for ownership, operation and funding arrangements. Council also approved work towards the safety and integrity of the pool building with the potential need to do urgent and temporary roof repairs.

West Otago

Toilet cleaning - Council agreed to fund the cleaning and maintenance of the toilets at the Heriot Sports Complex which provides toilet amenities for people visiting Heriot.

Community Funding Request

Our Place Clinton and Clutha Valley

Council approved funding to support projects that had been highlighted during the Our Place Clinton and Clutha Valley community plan consultations held earlier this year.

While it was acknowledged that both community plans had not yet been finalised, these projects were identified, based on survey rankings and feedback. Council agreed it was appropriate to consider these projects in this Annual Plan as there was community expectation that action should occur now, and not wait another year.

Clinton:

$50,000 has been set aside for initiatives to improve community facilities and reserves. Project scope and budget for improvements to Clinton’s main street will be considered as part of the 2024-34 Long Term Plan. $10,000 has been approved for investigations into a walking and cycling trail. $20,000 has been approved to support residential development and improvements.

Clutha Valley:

$10,000 to improve the Clydevale boat ramp. $50,000 has been set aside for initiatives to improve community facilities and reserves. $10,000 to investigate options to develop and promote the Tuapeka Punt. $10,000 to repair and upgrade the footpath on Allangrange Road. $10,000 has been approved for investigations into a walking and cycling trail. $10,000 for promotion of heritage features.

Fees and charges

Fees and charges were approved with the following fee increases planned to take effect on 1 July 2023:

A general 20% increase to most wheelie bin and landfill charges to meet new operating costs because of costs to buy required Carbon Credits.

An increase to charges for building and resource consent fees to meet the costs of providing these services.

An increase to cover cemetery operational costs which have increased while the number of burials decreased.

Alcohol licensing fees (Class 2 and 3 special licences) have been increased to be brought in line with Sale and Supply of Alcohol Regulations.

The amount of clean fill being brought to Mt Cooee Landfill for disposal has increased significantly over the past three years due to the closure of private disposal facilities. Clean fill can no longer be accepted free of charge and will attract the per tonne rate for general waste. An individual clean fill rate won’t be introduced until an alternative clean fill disposal or processing facility can be identified.

Service Delivery decisions

Council set aside funding of $20,000 for the creation of a Taylor Park Reserve Management Plan to provide direction on what activities should be provided at the park.

Exterior painting of the Clutha Valley Community Centre will be undertaken with a budget of $46,000 set aside for this work.

There were also several previously approved budgeted works that did not occur in the 2022-23 year due to a variety of delays from supplier availability to design issues that have been carried forward to the 2023-24 Annual Plan.

Council staff will now update the proposed 2023-24 Annual Plan in preparation for it to be adopted at a Council Meeting on June 22.