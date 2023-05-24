Clarification - ORC ECO Fund recipients; total 32 not 48 as per earlier release

|
[ login or create an account ]
A total 32 organisations around Otago are the successful recipients of $536,470 - from both the ORC’s annual ECO Fund and its Incentives Fund this year.
An initial 49 applications were again oversubscribed by more than 100%, with $1.17 million being sought from $568,000 funds available.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice