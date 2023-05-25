Public asked to stay away from the Manawatu Gorge walk to respect rahui in place

|
A rÄhui has been placed over Te Äpiti - ManawatÅ« Gorge walking track following a sudden death at the western end on Wednesday 24 May.
A rÄhui is a restriction or prohibition on an area following an incident, such as a death, to honour the deceased, provide spiritual protection to anyone who would enter the space unknowingly and allows the area to regenerate its mauri or life force.
RangitÄne o ManawatÅ« representative Terry Hapi says the rÄhui covers the entire reserve and will be in place until 22 June.
"The length of the rÄhui gives the ngahere (forest) time to heal and reflects the cycle of the moon.
"With the support of NgÄti Kauwhata, RangitÄne o Tamaki nui-Ä-Rua, Kahungunu ki TÄmaki nui-a-Rua, Police, Department of Conservation (DOC) and local councils, RangitÄne have placed signage at both ends of Te Äpiti to let users know the space is temporarily closed.
"We understand the death is not being treated as suspicious and send aroha to the whÄnau and friends of the person involved."
Te Äpiti - ManawatÅ« Gorge governance group chair and Horizons Regional Council councillor Fiona Gordon says it’s important for people to respect the rÄhui while it is in place.
"We know Te Äpiti is a popular site for our community but the rÄhui needs to be honoured in order for the reserve to heal from this incident," she says.
"Please stay away for now, once it’s lifted we can all re-enter the space safely. With this in mind, Horizons and DOC will halt any work in the area until the rÄhui is lifted.
"Our thoughts are with the friends and whÄnau of the loved one at this time."
