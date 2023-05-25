Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Public asked to stay away from the Manawatu Gorge walk to respect rahui in place

Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Thursday, 25 May, 2023 - 15:07

A rÄhui has been placed over Te Äpiti - ManawatÅ« Gorge walking track following a sudden death at the western end on Wednesday 24 May.

A rÄhui is a restriction or prohibition on an area following an incident, such as a death, to honour the deceased, provide spiritual protection to anyone who would enter the space unknowingly and allows the area to regenerate its mauri or life force.

RangitÄne o ManawatÅ« representative Terry Hapi says the rÄhui covers the entire reserve and will be in place until 22 June.

"The length of the rÄhui gives the ngahere (forest) time to heal and reflects the cycle of the moon.

"With the support of NgÄti Kauwhata, RangitÄne o Tamaki nui-Ä-Rua, Kahungunu ki TÄmaki nui-a-Rua, Police, Department of Conservation (DOC) and local councils, RangitÄne have placed signage at both ends of Te Äpiti to let users know the space is temporarily closed.

"We understand the death is not being treated as suspicious and send aroha to the whÄnau and friends of the person involved."

Te Äpiti - ManawatÅ« Gorge governance group chair and Horizons Regional Council councillor Fiona Gordon says it’s important for people to respect the rÄhui while it is in place.

"We know Te Äpiti is a popular site for our community but the rÄhui needs to be honoured in order for the reserve to heal from this incident," she says.

"Please stay away for now, once it’s lifted we can all re-enter the space safely. With this in mind, Horizons and DOC will halt any work in the area until the rÄhui is lifted.

"Our thoughts are with the friends and whÄnau of the loved one at this time."

