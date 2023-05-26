More women making the cut, with caution - Stihl NZ

Friday, 26 May, 2023 - 09:19

A significant increase in Kiwi’s buying chainsaws in the last three years aligns strongly with chainsaw-related ACC claims for the same period.

The country’s leading battery-powered chainsaw retailer STIHL NZ says it has also noticed a major boost in female customers buying chainsaws - coinciding with the proliferation of light, manoeuvrable and much quieter battery chainsaws to market.

"Trends and data from our more than 100 retail stores around the country shows a very noticeable lift in customers for battery chainsaws in the last three years," says Stihl NZ marketing manager, Stace Hall.

"Especially through the post Covid period as more people have spent time in their gardens or relocated to much bigger ones from the suburban backyard to lifestyle blocks etc."

Hall says although chainsaws are very safe when used correctly, STIHL’s customer care focus has been reminding its new cohort of battery chainsaw buyers that despite the machines being much lighter, quieter and easier to use, they are still very powerful.

A corresponding increase in ACC chainsaw-related claims amongst women especially reinforces that caution. From 2019 - 2022 claims by men increased by just 4%, while claims by women increased by 24%.

Those stats are also the motivation behind Stihl’s current Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week that includes heavily discounted chainsaw safety gear available instore or online such as protective chaps, goggles, ear muffs and gloves, as well as promoting this slick, two-minute chainsaw safety awareness video highlighting top tips for chainsaw use.