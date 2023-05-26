Nurses to stop work to consider Te Whatu Ora offer - NZNO

Friday, 26 May, 2023 - 17:28

Nurses who are members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation TÅpÅ«tanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO), and who work for Te Whatu Ora, will be stopping work for two hours to attend one of 57 meetings being held across the country from 29 May to 2 June.

The meetings are so these nurses, midwives, health care assistants and kaimahi hauora can review the latest offer from Te Whatu Ora and discuss their next steps in the bargaining process.

In bargaining NZNO members have asked for (claimed) a pay rise that matches the rate of inflation (currently 6.7 percent) but Te Whatu Ora’s offer of $4000 this year across all rates and a further 3 percent next year falls well short of this figure.

However, Te Whatu Ora has not at all addressed members’ claims around the significant issue of safe staffing and their wellbeing at work - such as implementing a ratio-based staffing safety net and supporting health and safety representatives at work.

NZNO Chief Executive Paul Goulter said the meetings are expected to be very well-attended by members expressing strong views.

"Members would much rather be at work focussing on their patients but we’re holding these meetings to decide what to do next because Te Whatu Ora’s offer will not help them deliver the levels of care their patients deserve.

"We are at a time when Aotearoa desperately needs nurses and other health workers. Pay and conditions that recognise their value would make nursing more attractive and help keep the nurses we have.

"Right now nurses do not feel safe coming into work and, ultimately, patients will pay the price for hospitals that are continuously understaffed and under-resourced."

Paid stop work meetings are a right for Te Whatu Ora nurses according to their collective agreement and the Employment Relations Act. Members are entitled to stop work for up to two hours on full pay (if they would ordinarily be working).

Many of the meetings will be held off site, with buses transporting members to the venues. Members leaving workplaces will be carrying banners and demonstrating on their way to the meetings and back again.

Paul Goulter says the meetings will not be about voting on the offer or on industrial action.

"The bargaining team does not think the offer meets member expectations and the meetings are part of our democratic process for receiving member feedback."