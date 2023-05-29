HMC secures third win for PRINZ PR Consultancy of the Year 2023

Monday, 29 May, 2023 - 10:55

Hamilton-based public relations agency, HMC, was named the winner of the PR Consultancy of the Year in the small-to-medium category at Friday’s Public Relations Institute of New Zealand (PRINZ) annual industry awards.

The agency won the same award in 2018 and 2021.

HMC provides strategic communications and digital public relations services to companies in a wide range of industries including agriculture, dairying, real estate, education and more.

Director, Heather Claycomb, says, "I’m incredibly proud of my team, some of whom were also a part of HMC when we won this award in 2018 and 2021. Despite our small size, we work with global and national leaders in their sectors. We are thankful to our many clients for supporting us and giving us challenging, meaningful work which is behind this award win."

Claycomb says the 2022/23 financial year was the third full year the public relations agency has operated as a social enterprise.

"Four years ago I decided that 100% of profits from my business would be donated to my family charity, All Good Ventures. What this means is that HMC clients not only receive excellent PR services, they also get to partner with us to do good in the world.

"Our 2023-24 budget for the agency is well on track. That means that by the end of the current financial year, HMC should achieve the milestone of well over $500,000 in total, cumulative dollars donated to charity."

Claycomb’s family charity, All Good Ventures, is a registered New Zealand charity that provides money, mentorship and ‘muscle’ to support budding social entrepreneurs to start up businesses for good. It has supported entrepreneurs in New Zealand, Australia, Africa, Canada and the UK.

The PRINZ awards are designed to recognise outstanding public relations work and highlight the importance of good communications across every aspect of society.

The 49th annual PRINZ Awards celebration was held on Friday 26 May at The Maritime Room in Auckland.