'Youngsters to take on the world in Robotics'

Monday, 29 May, 2023 - 14:40

14 learners from Hawke's Bay, New Zealand will be attending the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Asia Pacific competition in Sydney, Australia. The competition, which will take place at the beginning of June, 2023,, brings together students from around the Asia Pacific region to showcase their technical skills and teamwork in robotics.

Two teams will be representing New Zealand as the New Zealand Blackbots. One team is made up of learners aged 9 - 11 and the other team will be made up of learners aged 14-15 who will mentor the younger team while in Australia. The two teams are composed of 6 primary schools and 2 high schools.

The youngest members in the team will be ten years old, the youngest and brightest from Hawke’s Bay. By attending the event they will be able to bring their experience back to their teachers and schools, and increase the capabilities across the bay..

Tammy Welsh (Mayfair), Courtney Brown (Te Awa) and Dan Ball (Greenmeadows) have been selected as New Zealand Coaches for the Junior team, and the 2022 FIRST LEGO Coach of the Year, Ben Anderson (Mayfair) will lead the senior team with long time supporter and organiser Alan Maxwell (Lucknow).

In the FIRST LEGO Challenge, teams of students design, build, and program their own robots using LEGO bricks and other components. The robots then compete in a series of challenges that are designed to test their abilities in areas such as programming, engineering, and problem-solving.

Attending the FIRST Asia Pacific competition is a new exciting opportunity for the Hawke's Bay learners to showcase their talents on the national stage. It is also a great way for them to learn new skills and gain valuable experience in the field of robotics.

During the competition, the Hawke's Bay team will compete against other teams from around the Asia Pacific region in a variety of challenges. These challenges will test the students' abilities in areas such as programming, engineering, and problem-solving. The students will also have the opportunity to learn from other teams and share ideas with their peers.