First by-election nomination recieved - Invercargill City Council

Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 - 10:19

Invercargill City Council has received its first nomination for its upcoming by-election.

Nominations opened for the 2023 Invercargill City Council by-election on May 11.

Council Deputy Electoral Officer and Manager of Governance and Legal Michael Morris said Council had processed its first nomination, from David Hicks.

He was expecting more nominations as the time for nominations drew to a close, he said.

"There’s often a last-minute surge."

Council was holding a Facebook Live this week to help demystify the nomination process, Morris said.

"We’ll talk about how the nomination process works, explain the rules around campaigning and answer any questions people may have," he said.

Prospective candidates have until 12 noon on 8 June to secure their nomination. Voting opens on 13 July with Election Day on August 4.

For more information visit 2023 By-election | Invercargill City Council (icc.govt.nz)

