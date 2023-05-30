FCANZ Executive Director appointment

Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 - 11:25

The Board of the Fencing Contractors Association of New Zealand (FCANZ) have announced the appointment of Jaime Bigwood BBS as the Association's new Executive Director.

Incumbent part-time Marketing and Communications Manager, Jaime Bigwood was one of five applicants interviewed for the role. Bigwood comes with a wealth of knowledge not only in the marcomms space, but also in strategic planning and execution, and has previously worked alongside NGO’s and other public sector departments.

"Jaime has been with the Assocation for more than 18 months now and has a really solid understanding of the industry and the challenges it faces. We welcome her into the role and look forward to her achieving great things alongside the Board and our Administration Manager," said Phil Cornelius, FCANZ President.

Bigwood will be responsible for the implementation and delivery of the FCANZ Strategic Plan and will continue to manage the Association’s marketing activities to raise awareness of fencing as a career and a professional trade.

"The Assocation has some lofty strategic goals that will benefit the industry as a whole. I’m looking forward to delivering on these and seeing the industry, and those connected with it, thrive while facing unprecedented economic and environmental challenges," Bigwood said.

Established in 2006, Fencing Contractors Association NZ aims to raise the profile and standards of the fencing industry, growing the market for fencing contractors and others associated with the industry, and to ensure Fencing Contractors NZ is the first port of call for those seeking a fencing contractor.

FCANZ keeps members in touch with the latest fencing products, technical information, trends and developments, including access to best practice guidelines, templates and codes of practice. The Association also hosts a variety of informative and networking events throughout the year including an annual conference and Fencing Best Practice Days throughout the country which provide information on new fencing techniques, health and safety, product feedback, pricing and technical information.