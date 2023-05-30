Glen Eden Intermediate wins $10k at Blues vs Hurricanes match, thanks to nib

Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 - 12:01

nib New Zealand (nib) announces the winners of the third nib Little Legends $10K Relay, held during the Blues vs Hurricanes match at Eden Park on Saturday, 27 May

Glen Eden Intermediate from West Auckland has taken home a cash prize of $10,000 to support the health and wellbeing initiatives of the school and its players, thanks to nib and the Blues.

The third instalment of the nib Little Legends $10K Relay brought together 100 talented kids, aged 11-13, representing junior rugby clubs and schools from Auckland, North Harbour, and Northland. The competition took place at halftime, and teams raced the width of the field. Glen Eden Intermediate displayed exceptional skills, earning the grand prize of $10,000 to provide more enriching sporting opportunities for its students, including those who would usually miss out.

Rob Hennin, Chief Executive Officer of nib New Zealand, said the nib Little Legends $10K Relay has been a great way to encourage more kids to get active and support the community groups that enable it. "Our recent survey found that 54% of Kiwi kids are getting less than the recommended hour of exercise each day," Mr Hennin said. "This competition provides a fun opportunity for more of our young players to get moving, and in Glen Eden Intermediate’s case, take home the $10,000 funding for their school," he said.

"Local schools and clubs play a vital role in our communities, and we hope this funding boost can support Glen Eden Intermediate to support more of its young players to take the next step in their sporting journeys, A big congratulations to all the teams that raced," he added. Vaimoana Vaai, Director of Sport at Glen Eden Intermediate said, "This is huge for us - we encourage all sorts of sports and experiences, so this prize means we can provide even more opportunities for our kids. We’re really thankful to the crew from nib for making this all happen."

"We’re excited to use the $10K to help with travel to sports camps, basic first aid courses, and upgrades to sports equipment. For our less fortunate children, we also want to provide rugby gear and the chance to play in both boys and girl’s teams locally and at junior festivals that may otherwise be unavailable for them," she said.

Andrew Hore, Blues Chief Executive, said the race was a big success and an opportunity for the Auckland community to cheer on local players.

"Being involved in the Little Legends $10K Relay alongside nib is rewarding. It offers a platform for deserving schools and clubs to showcase the spirit of their teams. It’s awesome to be able to host the teams from the Blues regions at the iconic Eden Park while supporting local club initiatives that promote better health and wellbeing for young players," Mr Hore said.

The following teams made the finals:

Glen Eden Intermediate (Auckland)

Helensville Rugby Club (North Harbour)

Kamo Intermediate School (Northland)

Kumeu Junior Rugby Club (North Harbour)

Northcote Rugby Club (North Harbour)

Ohaeawai Junior Rugby Club (Northland)

Papatoetoe Rugby Football Club (Auckland)

Te AtatÅ« Intermediate School (Auckland)

Te Papapa Onehunga Junior Rugby Club (Auckland)

University Rugby Under 13’s (Auckland)