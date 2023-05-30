New destination toilets set to open in Balclutha - Clutha District Council

Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 - 14:21

Balclutha’s new destination toilets will be officially opened at a ceremony on Friday 2 June.

Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan said with Milton’s new toilet recently opened the facilities promise to bring benefits to both towns.

"By providing a modern and appealing amenity for the public, not only for our residents, but visitors to the area who we hope will stay awhile visit our retailers and spend their money in our district."

"It’s such a tonic to see both these projects come to fruition as they are great examples or the positive things that have come through the community planning work we as a Council have been doing and what can be achieved for our other townships in the district."

He acknowledged the central government's funding support via the $420,000 contribution from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF) as crucial to delivering the new destination toilets.

Located in the heart of the town, the new facilities are modern, safe and easily accessible. The Milton toilets cost around $660,000 and the Balclutha toilets were approximately $683,000.

Council had originally considered the Elizabeth Plaza for the destination toilets but after taking a walk around the area and considering options opted to purchase the land 58 Clyde Street which addressed additional car parking requirements and opening the flow between Clyde Street and the Warehouse.

Further landscaping is planned, and Balclutha’s temporary toilets will be relocated.