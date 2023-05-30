Union and security industry body celebrate green light for Fair Pay Agreement bargaining - E tu

Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 - 15:44

E tÅ« and the New Zealand Security Association are excited to learn that the bargaining process for a Fair Pay Agreement (FPA) for security workers can now begin, now workers’ initiation signatures have been approved by the Government.

E tÅ« is the union for security guards and initiated for an FPA for this group of workers in March, with more than 1,000 signing on to start the initiation process for an agreement.

Union members have led the way in advocating for FPA legislation in a multi-year campaign to see workers such as security guards and cleaners protected by minimum standards around pay and working conditions.

E tÅ« delegate and security guard Rosey Ngakopu says it’s been a long journey, but she can’t wait for the next stage to begin.

"Our dream of an FPA will now become a reality," she says.

"We want to reset the security industry, so let’s get into the conversation to create and build a better security industry for the future."

Gary Morrison, CEO of the New Zealand Security Association (NZSA), says the association and the union have common goals regarding advancing the interest of employees in the industry, and it looks forward to being the Employer Association representing security employers.

"We will work collaboratively to ensure the best outcomes for the security industry, including our employees, our customers, and security providers.

"In particular, we see opportunities to set standards for training, upskilling, and the health and safety of our workers," says Gary.

E tÅ«’s Assistant National Secretary Annie Newman says E tÅ« is thrilled that the bargaining process can now begin.

"It’s wonderful that we’re now able to use this exciting new mechanism - Fair Pay Agreements - to bargain across the whole of the security occupational group for better terms and conditions for all workers," she says.

"We look forward to working alongside NZSA to improve the lives of all security guards in Aotearoa New Zealand, as well as ensuring workers have a strong voice at the bargaining table."

E tÅ«’s hospitality workers will also benefit from an FPA, which has also been approved for bargaining to start.