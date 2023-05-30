RTC approves Auckland's draft speed management plan for public consultation - Auckland Transport

Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 - 16:42

The Regional Transport Committee (RTC) has just approved Katoa, Ka Ora - Auckland’s draft speed management plan for 2024-27, to go out for public consultation in late July.

The plan focuses on implementing safe speed limits around 358 schools, as well as in communities where there is support for change.

Katoa, Ka Ora is Auckland Transport’s (AT’s) first speed management plan for Auckland. It’s different from speed limit work done to date because it’s under the new speed limit rule that was put in place in early 2022.

AT’s Stacey van der Putten, Executive General Manager of Safety, says AT is determined that people should not be harmed as they move around Auckland. The speed management plan is a part of achieving that.

"Everybody deserves to get home safely and that’s why Auckland Transport is committed to the vision that everyone is alive, healthy and well in this plan, which is expressed in its name - Katoa, Ka Ora.

"Katoa, Ka Ora is projected to prevent deaths and serious injuries - while only minimally changing journey times. The impact in terms of time is an increase of less than 15 seconds over an average 20-minute car journey."

NZ Police Assistant Commissioner Sam Hoyle says most Aucklanders would agree that keeping our tamariki safe around schools is incredibly important.

"We know from our work in the community that parents are feeling concerned about their children’s safety as they travel to and from school. Speed management is a vital part of the work involved to keep children safe as they move around TÄmaki Makaurau."

Te Whatu Ora Medical Officer of Health Dr Michael Hale says speed is a factor in around 70 per cent of injury crashes in New Zealand.

"This is shocking because it is so preventable. Speed causes some crashes, because it makes it harder for us to take in everything going on, plus we travel further before we stop. Even when speed wasn’t the reason for the crash, how fast you go usually decides if you live or die."