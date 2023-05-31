$10k in TLC community sponsorship to support local groups

Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 - 10:42

The Lines Company (TLC) has $10,000 in contestable sponsorship funding up for grabs this month.

TLC is kicking off their second community sponsorship round for 2023, with applications opening on 1 June. Local groups with community-based projects or plans are encouraged to apply, with preference given to those focusing on youth, whÄnau and/or energy efficiency.

The fund continues to provide a helping hand to local organisations doing good on the TLC network. TLC’s last funding round, in March 2023, saw ten local groups receive a much-needed boost to their initiatives and programmes. Funding recipients included:

- Taumarunui Menzshed obtained $500 to support their community work.

- Te KÅ«iti School combined camp received $1,000 for their Totara Springs Sports Camp.

- Te KÅ«iti Playcentre was granted $1,000 for new climbing boxes.

- Mangakino Central Charitable Trust’s Mango Hub Youth Programme received $1,000.

- Friends of Beattie Home secured $1,000 to help create a tranquil area for residents and visiting family.

- Manunui Playcentre will replace their windows, installing energy-efficient double-glazed ones with the help of $1,000 from TLC.

- Te KÅ«iti High School’s $1,000 will go towards their 2023 Hillary Outdoor Education Camp.

- Åtorohanga Netball received $750 towards the installation of security lighting.

- Friends of Manunui School have obtained $750 for playground marking.

- Altrusa Club Te KÅ«iti received $1,000 to support their rocket into reading programme.

TLC general manager network, Gerhard Buitendach, says TLC, and shareholder Waitomo Energy Services Customer Trust (WESCT), have immense pride in our communities and relishes the opportunity to give back.

"Staying true to our vision of growing our communities with energy, we are supporting people on the network, whether through our scholarship funding, community events, sponsorship rounds, or the partnerships we’ve made with local organisations, all our investment channels help our communities," says Buitendach.

Available online, applications for TLC’s June community funding round open on Thursday, 1 June and close Friday, 30 June. The fund will prioritise projects and events with high visibility and reach, benefit local communities, and improves the lives of those living within the TLC network.

The application form can be downloaded thelinescompany.co.nz/sponsorship/