DOC’s Great Walks booking system update

Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 - 11:16

The Department of Conservation has decided to take more time to make sure its booking system for Great Walks is performing well before opening bookings for next season.

DOC says results from independent testing are expected in the second week of June and will help inform the best dates to open Great Walks bookings for the 2023-24 season.

Great Walks bookings were halted after 10,000 people logged in to book the Milford Track Great Walk on 20 April and met with technical issues. Despite the issues, the Milford Track was booked out by midday.

Bookings for the remaining seasonal Great Walks (October 2023-June 2024) will not go live until the booking system fixes have been signed off.

"The system fix has been tested extensively by our provider and additional load testing will be done by the independent specialist," says Cat Wilson, Director of Heritage and Visitors.

"We are taking the time to do further testing to give us extra assurance ahead of the Great Walks bookings openings. We will provide another update to the public on 14 June. Bookings are likely to be open in July.

"DOC chose the existing system for its ability to handle flexible itineraries where users can choose the length of their trips and which facilities they stay in. Last season the system worked well, and that is what we want to see happen every year."

Outside of the Great Walks there are over 170 huts, campsites and lodges that can still be booked throughout New Zealand.