Emerge Aotearoa honours Pasifika achievement

Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 - 12:00

MÄngere MP Hon Aupito Su’a William Sio and Te Whatu Ora National Director, Pacific Health, Markerita Poutasi will attend Emerge Aotearoa’s Tagata Pasifika Success Celebration today.

Hosted by the Emerge Aotearoa Trust and Chief Executive Dr Barbara Disley, the Auckland event honours the success and contribution of Pacific peoples in New Zealand. A booklet, Celebrating Pasifika at Emerge Aotearoa, is also being launched at the event, which features Pacific fanau stories, aspirational programmes, and initiatives.

"There is so much to celebrate," Dr Disley ONZM says. "As we continue to strive to better meet the needs of Pacific peoples and provide stronger and more culturally appropriate services, we appreciate how far we have all come."

"Thriving Pacific Peoples" is one of Emerge Aotearoa’s strategic pou, says Emerge Aotearoa Board chair Materoa Mar. As part of its commitment to this mahi, the organisation provides culturally responsive Pasifika specific and Pasifika focused services that are managed and staffed by Pasifika people, for Pasifika people. Emerge Aotearoa has also been building its Pasifika capability and increased Pasifika representation on the Board, and within management teams.

To oversee this mahi, Emerge Aotearoa has developed a Pasifika Responsiveness Team that provides leadership across its entities. The Pasifika advisory group, Fa’a Fale Tui, also provides support, advice and ensure services are culturally appropriate.

Emerge Aotearoa Group Director - Pasifika Responsiveness Sulutumu Vailoa Milo-Harris said today’s event is an opportunity to acknowledge Pacific peoples in New Zealand, as well as Emerge Aotearoa’s ongoing commitment to Tagata Pasifika.

"There is much to celebrate, not only today, but for our future," she says. "I am proud to say Pacific peoples are involved as leaders at all levels of Emerge Aotearoa, from the Board and Group Executive Team, through to management and working with the people we serve. "

"It is these ongoing efforts to celebrate and champion Tagata Pasifika that help make Emerge Aotearoa an employer of choice for many Pacific people, and a safe haven for the hundreds of Tagata Pasifika who seek our services each year."