'Extinction Rebellion Otautahi deputation on Tarras Airport'

Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 - 13:02

Kia ora koutou, …ko Sara Campbell tenei, I’m speaking today on behalf of

Extinction Rebellion Otautahi,

Council behaviour and the behaviour of council owned companies

As we cannot make good decisions without a good understanding of the facts.

I’ll start with a few facts about the climate and biodiversity crisis.

The last eight years have been the hottest years on record.

2022 was the hottest year for the ocean. (that graph begins around 1955)

NASA state "This upward trend will continue as long as we keep emitting greenhouse gases at our current rate."

"What we do over the next three to four years, I believe, is going to determine the future of humanity. We are in a very, very desperate situation." Sir David King chief scientific adviser to successive UK governments.

"The collapse of civilization and the natural world is on the horizon." - Sir David Attenborough

"Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing, global temperatures keep rising, and our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible. We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator,". Antonnio Guterres UN Secretary General.

In Aotearoa, due to warming waters we’re already beginning to see mass die offs of sea sponges, kelp, fish and seabirds. NZ King Salmon recently shut down some of it’s farms due to the inability of Salmon to thrive in these warming waters.

We have seen significant disruption in the world and at home due to the increasing and worsening weather events. This is just at 1.1 -1.3 degrees of added warming, according to the latest IPCC report we will reach almost 3 degrees of added warming by the end of the century if we keep continue to emit at the current rate, if we increase emissions we will reach 4 to 5 degrees of added warming by the end of the century. This is within the lifetimes of children born today.

The Informed leaders group has grown to over 77 respected, independent academics they have told you that it is their shared view that this project should not proceed. They’ve told you that decarbonising aviation is a wicked problem, the challenge of radically reducing aviation emissions is insurmountable without demand management and that there is absolutely no scope for the aviation technology optimism that underpins the Tarras Airport proposal. They have also warned you that this airport would also negatively impact Christchurch tourism.

Transpower recently estimated that we would need 62.5Twh hours to produce the amount of green hydrogen needed to decarbonise aviation by 2050…this means we would need to produce 2.5 x the electricity we currently produce, this is excluding the extra electricity we need to produce to transition away from fossil fuels in other areas. This is just one of many obstacle surrounding the use of green hydrogen for aviation.

You do not need to see a business plan to know that this project is a terrible idea. You already know enough. You know about the climate crisis and the urgency in which we need to reduce emissions. You know we are a long way off being able to decarbonise current levels of aviation if ever. You know aviation expansion will enable more flights and increase emissions. The longer this project is allowed to progress the more it is costing christchurch ratepayers.

We are told that the Statement of Expectation and Statement of Intention process is one of the only opportunities council has to provide strategic direction to CCHL and their companies and then to accept, provide feedback on or reject their responding intentions.

We ask you to please use this opportunity. Reject CCHL’s Statement of intention on the basis of Christchurch Airport’s intention to progress the Tarras Airport project.

In addition to CIALs plan to expand aviation we have other concerns about the way in which this publicly owned company operates. As we know when Christchurch Airport purchased 750ha of land in 2020, the council was not informed of this purchase.

In 2022 the council added the following statement to their enduring Statement of Intentions "Any transaction involving the purchase or disposal of land must be notified to the council in advance of any legal agreement or undertaking being finalized."

Christchurch Airport purchased more land in Tarras on the 11th of this month, this news broke in the media last night. We wonder if CIAL had informed the council prior to making this purchase and if the council knew why did council allow this.

Another concern is the Christchurch Airport’s Tarras Community Fund. This is a 30,000 annual fund that Tarras individuals and groups can apply for. CIAL says these funds come with no strings attached. But of course they do. It can’t be easy speaking out against the company who is funding your child’s school.

This fund is essentially Christchurch ratepayers money being used to improve CIAL’s goodwill in the Tarras Community. The people of Christchurch weren’t asked if we wanted our company to build a new international airport 400km away, we weren’t asked if our money could be used to sweeten up a community 400km away. This is grossly undemocratic behavior, we ask that councilor’s address this.

We’d like to end this deputation by asking you to support the restoration of inter-regional rail. Aotearoa is the fourth-worst in the world for domestic aviation emissions per capita. We are 7 x UK and 9 x worse than Germany this is due to the fact they have a far better public transport system than we do. It makes far more sense to be spending money on inter-regional rail rather than aviation expansion.

Once again please reject CCHL’s Statement of Intention on the basis of CIAL’s intention to progress Tarras Airport.

At the very least we ask that you amend the SOI to include some specific requirements to safeguard CCHL's finances. These are: 1. a fully transparent business case, including the average annual flight and passenger forecasts, projected revenue and profitability forecasts for Tarras Airport up to, and beyond, the time of break-even and payback on the initial development costs; 2. the projected impact of Tarras development activities on CIAL dividend payment over the next 30 years; 3. an update on the social licence development including a summary of national and local public sentiment and media coverage; 4. an analysis of the impact of flight diversions away from Christchurch to Tarras on the Christchurch tourism economy, and, 5. an estimation of carbon emissions generated by Tarras Airport, including embodied construction and scope 3 flight emissions and detailed mechanisms to offset these.