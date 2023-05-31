Loafers Lodge remembrance service to be held on 15 June

Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 - 17:02

A Service of Remembrance for those who lost their lives at Loafers Lodge, and those impacted by the tragedy, will be held at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, 2 Hill St, at 5.30 pm on Thursday 15 June.

The service, led by the Reverend Canon Katie Lawrence, will be open to the public.

That date of the service marks a month on from the Loafers Lodge fire.

The Service of Remembrance is being jointly organised by the Cathedral, the Wellington City Mission and the Office of the Mayor.

Further details will be released next week once confirmed.

Mayor Tory Whanau says: "This is an opportunity to come together and share the grief we’ve felt over the past few weeks as we remember those who lost their lives and homes."

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge says: "The Service of Remembrance will enable us all to acknowledge the extent of this tragedy, to pay tribute to those that have come to help, and to demonstrate our collective aroha and manÄkitanga for those impacted by this terrible event."