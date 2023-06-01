Leaked DIA consultation document 'reveals major proposal for censorship of online speech'

Thursday, 1 June, 2023 - 06:00

A leaked consultation document from the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) shows plans to draft and introduce legislation that would entirely restructure the New Zealand censorship regime, bringing online speech, such as material on social media platforms, under the oversight of a 'Regulator' and 'Codes of Practice'. This overreach must be opposed, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Union.

"The review of New Zealand's regulatory system for media and online platforms is the culmination of two years work on the 'Content Regulation Review'. Despite promising signs from DIA that due regard would be provided to free speech, yet again this fundamental liberty is treated to platitudes while being actively undermined.

"The Broadcasting Standards Authority, Film and Video Labelling Body, and the Aotearoa New Zealand Code of Practice for Online Safety and Harms would all shift to new codes approved by the Regulator. This legislation would result in the Classifications Act being repealed and replaced.

"While the intention to address 'safety' and online 'harm' is arguably laudable, the cure is worse than the disease. This is an inelegant solution to the 'lawful but awful' category of speech, which is best addressed through counter speech. The proposed structure of a Regulator, with a Code drafted away from Parliament and political accountability, is a censor's greatest dream and will be weaponised to suppress unpopular or disliked perspectives and opinions.

"Frameworks of this kind do nothing to increase mature discourse or community interconnectedness. On the contrary, they breed suspicion and division. Undoubtedly, content online can cause hate and harm. Free speech is the solution to this, as we use our voices to speak up for tolerance, inclusion, and diversity.

"Silencing Kiwis online is not the way to promote social cohesion or build trust. Kiwis will see this work as nothing more than online Hate Speech Laws, and will resist this overreach also."