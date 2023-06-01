Horizons adopts 2023-24 Annual Plan

Thursday, 1 June, 2023 - 09:17

Horizons Regional Council has adopted its 2023-24 Annual Plan and confirmed an additional $3.7 million in rates revenue is required to continue core business.

Horizons chair Rachel Keedwell says Council has predominately followed what was indicated for this coming year in the 2021-31 Long-term Plan (LTP) with some slight budget adjustments.

"These budget adjustments allow for increased insurance and fuel costs, as well as the fully electric bus fleet for Palmerston North. Other considerations for this coming year were adjustments to our river management capital works programmes and less government funding for the Sustainable Land Use Initiative (SLUI).

"As we consulted with our communities as part of the LTP process and haven’t made any significant changes, we didn’t consult on this Annual Plan. The 6.6% total rate increase is also in line with what was planned for Year 3 of the LTP."

Cr Keedwell says it important to keep in mind the rate impact will differ from district to district due to factors such as changes to property values and specific rating inputs such as river schemes, biodiversity, and passenger transport.

"For example only those who live in Palmerston North will be contributing to the cost of public transport there, and the Whanganui, ManawatÅ« and Horowhenua have had property revaluations completed recently so will see a higher increase.

"The key thing to note, particularly in districts that have had property revaluations, is the rate for individual services in general has not increased. But as rates are calculated off capital value, if your capital value goes up, so do your rates.

"This means every year the districts that have property revaluations contribute more to the pool of revenue needed. However, over time this balances out as every district goes through the revaluation process at some point.

"Council are aware that any rate increase is not ideal and alongside staff have worked hard to ensure any total rates increase did not exceed what was already forecasted - which is not an easy feat in a high inflation environment.

"Finally, I’d like to note with the Annual Plan process now complete we look towards the 2024-34 Long-term Plan. Many councillors have aspirations for this process and we look forward to working through them with our communities."

The final Annual Plan, with the details of Council’s key work programmes for the year, will be made publicly available on Horizons’ website www.horizons.govt.nz and at Council’s service centres by 28 June.

In the meantime, anyone wanting to check what their next rates invoice will look like can use the rates search tool available at https://www.horizons.govt.nz/property-rates/rates-search