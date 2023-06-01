Acting Fonterra COO announced

Thursday, 1 June, 2023 - 09:36

Fonterra has today announced Anna Palairet as acting Chief Operating Officer (COO) to replace current COO Fraser Whineray who is leaving the Co-op next month.

Anna joined Fonterra in October 2022 as Director of Global Supply Chain and has extensive experience across operations, customer and safety.

CEO Miles Hurrell says Anna has spent more than a decade in senior leadership roles at Air New Zealand, including Head of Sustainability and leading the global cargo business, and is the current Chair of Kotahi GP Limited.

"Anna has a strong people and relationship focus and will provide leadership to a critical part of our business," says Mr Hurrell.

Anna will transition into the COO position from today, working alongside Fraser. She will remain in the acting role until a permanent appointment is made.