Heart Kids NZ devastated at theft of much-loved mascot

Thursday, 1 June, 2023 - 14:27

Have you seen Heart Kids NZ’s precious Maia Bear?

Heart Kids New Zealand wants the public help to reunite them with their much-loved Maia bear mascot after she was stolen at the weekend.

Heart Kids fundraising coordinator Alanah Gilder said the costume, which cost $6,500 to purchase, was very special to heart kids.

Gilder said heart kids given are Maia bears after open heart surgery and the children absolutely loved her.

Maia surprised children at birthdays, at fundraisers and at other Heart Kids NZ events such as Christmas parties and school visits.

"They get so excited when she turns up, they just adore her."

Maia a big cuddly adult sized bear who wears a red Heart Kids t-shirt was in a staff members’ car which was stolen at the weekend in Auckland.

Since the theft of Maia in Auckland Gilder said she had received many messages from people upset at her disappearance. Parents had told her their children were "devastated to hear" she was missing.

"People are really worried."

Gilder said anyone who knew anything about the whereabouts of Maia should call police on 105.

She asked people to keep an eye out for her on social media or walking down the street on her own.

When Maia wasn’t working she often had a nap in a very big red bag which would also be easy to spot, Gilder said.

#BringMaiaHome