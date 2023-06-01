Learn to Swim contract awarded to Belgravia Leisure - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 1 June, 2023 - 15:12

Another Learn to Swim provider has entered TairÄwhiti to add significant value to what is already on offer in this region.

Belgravia Leisure has been named as the Learn to Swim provider for Kiwa Pools, says Gisborne District Council Liveable Communities Director Michele Frey.

"We were looking for more than just learn to swim, we were searching for a provider that could provide additional benefits and a great outcome for our community. Belgravia Leisure, the winning tender clearly demonstrated this.

"Belgravia will provide extra services to complement what is already on offer in our region."

Two tenders were received for the contract, with the prices between the two very close.

Ms Frey says it was a tough decision and a transparent, fair and robust tender process was followed.

"We want to acknowledge the other tender from Comet. This is no reflection of the great work they do and will continue to do.

"We acknowledge every provider in our region who is already teaching our tamariki to swim.

"Choosing Belgravia was about bringing extra value to our community through what they can offer TairÄwhiti.

"One of the benefits is they will provide free swimming lessons for 80 children every year who are in a lower socio-economic group.

"They’ll also employ and train locals to deliver their bespoke programmes and will have full immersion te reo swimming lessons in their programme.

"It’s a great opportunity to increase water safety skills and reduce drowning in our region.

"We look forward to working as partners with Belgravia to increase outcomes for every resident in TairÄwhiti.

"We are surrounded by beaches and lakes, learning to swim is an incredibly important part of growing up here."

Ms Frey says Belgravia Leisure is an award-winning international company with an impressive track record.