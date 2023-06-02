Student-led road safety organisation calls for safer driving culture this King’s Birthday weekend - Kaitiaki o Ara

Friday, 2 June, 2023 - 11:00

As the tradition of Queen’s Birthday changes to King’s Birthday, Kaitiaki o Ara/SADD (Students Against Dangerous Driving) also want to see a change in driving culture from Kiwis on our roads.

The previous four Queen's Birthday weekends have encouragingly seen a downward trend in fatalities, however, zero appears to be the hardest number of all to achieve. Seven people died on the roads during Queen’s Birthday Weekend in 2019, followed by 4 in 2020 and 3 in 2021 and 2022, with an average of four people being injured every hour on New Zealand roads over this long weekend.

Kaitiaki o Ara General Manager Donna Govorko, says, "while fatalities are going down we also have to factor in the influence of the Covid lockdowns, so these figures may give us a false sense of security. It takes hard work to reduce the number of people seriously injured or killed in crashes, and it will take a fundamental change in New Zealand’s collective attitude and actions to keep them low and achieve zero".

"We ask all Kiwis taking to the roads this weekend to reflect on how one change can lead to a more positive and safer culture on our roads. For example, we’ve had some challenging weather in recent months and it’s important to drive to the conditions and wear your restraints from the start to finish of your journey.

"The tradition of this public holiday is changing in name but we want all New Zealanders to make a change in their driving behaviours to ensure everyone makes it to where they are going this weekend. A great tradition to start in 2023 is to make sure all Kiwis make it home."

Kaitiaki o Ara recently released a tool primarily aimed at young people but can be used within the family or by groups of mates. ‘The After Party’ interactive video was designed to help viewers of any age explore decision-making and the consequences of making the wrong decision. Access to the video and further information can be found on the Kaitiaki o Ara website.

Additionally, Donna says, "We recognise the importance of embracing change to meet contemporary challenges. Recently, we introduced our MÄori name - Kaitiaki o Ara (guardians of the road) which tells others much more about our purpose and what we stand for."

Kaitiaki o Ara wishes all Kiwis a safe journey this King’s Birthday weekend and recommends using the Waka Kotahi journey planner or AA Roadwatch.