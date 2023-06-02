Council appoints a new working party for the District Plan Review - Kaipara District Council

Friday, 2 June, 2023 - 11:31

Kaipara District Council has introduced a working party to work with staff to finalise development of the Proposed District Plan.

The new working party is comprised of Councillors Gordon Lambeth, Jonathan Larsen (Chairperson), Ron Manderson and Mark Vincent, and a yet to be appointed external Resource Management Act expert. The decision comes after some Elected Members raised concerns about the current approach to the District Plan Review process at a briefing earlier this month. The ability for new Elected Members to ‘own’ the new Plan and the impact of central government resource management reforms were highlighted, as well as whether the new Plan will sufficiently enable growth and development within the district.

The appointed working party will provide more flexibility than a full Council briefing and can dive deeper into areas of the District Plan where further work and refinement of the Plan is required. "This is the most efficient and effective way to get through the work required to determine the future direction of the District Plan," says Mayor Jepson. All Elected Members will still have an opportunity to provide feedback on the recommendations of the working party.

When the work is completed, the plan will go out for public consultation so the community will be able to provide feedback before the Plan is operative.

More information

A District Plan is the Council’s rule book that determines the land use and subdivision activities people can carry out in the District. It is important to note that the Exposure Draft District Plan, released in August 2022, has no ‘legal weight’ and people need to continue to refer to the Operative District Plan with regards to whether a resource consent is required to undertake activities on their land.

Councils are required to review their District Plans every ten years. Kaipara’s Operative District Plan came into effect in 2013 and is due for review now.

The Government is intending to replace the current Resource Management Act with new legislation.