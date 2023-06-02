New chief executive appointed to Taupo District Council

Friday, 2 June, 2023 - 15:33

Newly-appointed TaupÅ District Council chief executive Julie Gardyne says she’s excited about taking the TaupÅ District forward in her new role.

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas and councillors announced today that Mrs Gardyne, who has held the position of deputy chief executive since 2021, has been appointed to the top job at the council after an externally-run recruitment process which lasted three months.

She replaces former chief executive Gareth Green, who departed on Friday 24 March to take up the role of chief executive at New Plymouth District Council. Since then, Mrs Gardyne has been acting chief executive.

Mr Trewavas congratulated Mrs Gardyne on her appointment and said she brought extensive local government experience, a strategic focus and a reputation as someone who got things done.

He said there had been a lot of interest in the job and moving through the recruitment process meant some tough decisions for the appointment panel.

"In a high-calibre field, Julie really stood out as someone with the experience, skills and attitude to lead our council," Mr Trewavas said. "TaupÅ District faces some real challenges at present, with the district growing quickly and the associated pressures this brings, and we’re confident Julie will help guide us through these."

Mrs Gardyne said she was looking forward to leading council’s team and supporting their work of caring for the district.

"Every single person who works here does important mahi every day that contributes to making the TaupÅ District a great place to live. From the parks and reserves staff who keep our green spaces looking good, to the water teams who ensure we have safe drinking water and efficient sanitation, to the teams who look after our building and resource consents, there are many different ways that their work touches every resident’s life every day.

"It’s going to be a privilege to work with them as we navigate the opportunities that lie ahead. The number of demands on council is growing and we are also working to understand the impacts of a range of reforms, climate change and environmental challenges."

Mrs Gardyne has a particular interest in economic development and has worked across a variety of private sector and local government roles. Her local government experience includes 18 years at WhakatÄne District Council where she was most recently the general manager of strategy and transformation. She has also worked in worked in policy and managed a range of council facilities, including WhakatÄne Airport. Mrs Gardyne also led the recovery from the Edgecumbe floods and the economic recovery from the White Island/Whakaari disaster.