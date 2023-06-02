It takes a Village to raise a child - University of Otago

Friday, 2 June, 2023 - 17:10

The University of Otago is responding to the call for more Pacific students in higher education and more Pacific professionals in the workforce.

On Wednesday 7 June, the University will launch the Pacific Opportunities Programme at Otago (POPO) Village Innovation Programme (VIP), an academic and mentorship programme that focuses on strengthening the pipeline from schools to tertiary studies to the workforce.

Using a Pacific village community approach, the programme seeks to connect different aspects of the Auckland Pacific community to support Pacific students as they transition into higher education and then the workforce.

Several organisations, churches, educational institutions and communities will form and support the VIP.

The VIP is an extension of the successful POPO that supports health workforce capacity building, which has been run by the Va’a o Tautai - Centre for Pacific Health for more than a decade.

It strives to demystify tertiary studies for Pacific communities, leaders and fanau and aims to grow a capable workforce to cater to the growing Pacific population in Aotearoa.

It intends - in the long run - to increase the entrance, retention and completion rates of students in tertiary studies, regardless of where they choose to enroll.

This programme recognises that building skills for students helps to grow the pathway into tertiary study.

This is a vital precondition for the long-term development of the Pacific health workforce and for strengthening future Pacific leadership in that sector and beyond.

In line with the Pacific Strategic Framework (2022-2030), it will also build the cultural competency of University kaimahi through workshops that are coordinated in partnership with community leaders.

The initiative will enlist the help of tutors and mentors to increase the literacy and numeracy skills of intermediate and high school students and will promote positive study habits.

The VIP will also invite the University’s Pacific alumni community to provide mentorship and guidance for students interested in pursuing study.

They will also ensure parents and community leaders have a good understanding of current NCEA requirements so that they can better support their families.

The VIP aligns with the objectives of Te Whatu Ora and will strengthen relationships between the Pacific communities and educational institutions.