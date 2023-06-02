Our Annual Plan is different this year - Gisborne District Council

Friday, 2 June, 2023 - 17:34

Council wants you to have your say on their 2023/24 Annual Plan which outlines where the funding will go for the next financial year.

For two weeks from today until 16 June, we’re seeking feedback on what we have planned to do next year.

"Firstly, thank you to our communities in what has been a very difficult year," says Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

"Our Annual Plan is very different this year. We’re focusing on dealing with the impacts from repeated, severe weather events and the immediate needs of our rohe while we work towards our long-term recovery.

"As a result, we’ve reconsidered both our long-term and annual planning processes".

Mayor Stoltz says important changes have been made to the 2023/24 Annual Plan to help manage the immediate to medium-term needs, while also focusing on our longer-term road to recovery in Te TairÄwhiti.

"Our Annual Plan for the year ending 30 June 2024 will be a short-term plan.

"It focuses on what Council can do with the funding we’ve already received from Central Government. We’re committed to working within the financial limits that we said we’d do when we consulted on our Long-Term Plan.

"It is going to take time for Te TairÄwhiti to rebuild, redevelop and increase our resilience. "What we do beyond this will evolve as communities identify their future recovery aspirations.

"Our longer-term recovery journey involves developing community plans that enable communities to live the lives that they value.

"In July, we will be starting comprehensive engagement and consultation on our three-year recovery plan from 2024 to 2027.

"This year there won’t be any formal submissions or hearings for the 2023/24 Annual Plan, however we’re asking people to tell us ‘What do you want Council to consider’?

"Following the collation of all feedback received, we intend to adopt the 2023/24 Annual Plan at our Council meeting on 28 June 2023."

There are a number of ways to participate and have your say:

- Find out more information, download the consultation document and have your say online at participate.gdc.govt.nz

- Email your completed submission form to annualplan@gdc.govt.nz;

- Pick up a copy of the Consultation Document and drop in your completed submission form at our Customer Service desks between 9am - 4pm Mon-Fri 15 Fitzherbert St Gisborne or Te Puia Springs Service Centre Waiapu Rd; or

- Post your submission for free using the form included in the Annual Plan 2023/24 consultation document.