PACER Plus Joint Committee Meeting concludes in Niue

Friday, 2 June, 2023 - 18:00

The PACER Plus Joint Committee Meeting concluded today, marking a significant milestone for regional cooperation in the Pacific. The three-day meeting brought together officials from the ten countries participating in the PACER Plus, enabling them to meet face-to-face for the first time since entry into force of the Agreement due to the COVID-19 border closures.

The Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations Plus or PACER Plus is a regional trade and development agreement between 10 countries: Australia, Cook Islands, Kiribati, New Zealand, Niue, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu. The agreement aims to enhance economic cooperation, expand regional trade, and promote sustainable development across the Pacific.

The three-day PACER Plus Joint Committee Meeting provided an opportunity for delegates to engage in fruitful talanoa and address issues impacting the implementation of the PACER Plus. The officials deliberated on various topics, including trade in goods, trade in services, investment, labour mobility, and measures to increase the value and long-term impact of the PACER Plus Agreement and Arrangement on Labour Mobility.

Some of the key outcomes from the PACER Plus Joint Committee Meeting included adoption of the Annual Plan for the Financial Year 2023-2024, endorsement of the General Review process for the Agreement and endorsement of the PACER Plus Monitoring and Evaluation, Learning and Adaptation (MELA) Framework and Gender Equality and Disability and Social Inclusion (GEDSI) Strategy.

Ms. Doreen Siataga, the Niue Secretary for Finance and Chair of the 6th PACER Plus Joint Committee meeting, highlighted the significance of the event. She stated, "Niue is pleased to have hosted the PACER Plus Joint Committee Meeting, a gathering that signifies the unwavering commitment of the region towards economic growth and sustainable development for our communities."