Invercargill City Council by-election nominations close Thursday

Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 - 11:13

The nomination period for candidates wishing to stand in local body elections closes this week.

Nominations for the Invercargill City Council by-election opened on 11 May and will close on Thursday, 8 June at 12 noon.

Council had received 6 nominations thus far; David John Hicks, Carl Edward Heenan, Graham Lewis, Andrea Murrell, Lisa Tou-McNaughton and David Pottinger.

Council Deputy Electoral Officer and Manager Governance and Legal Michael Morris said the by-election was triggered following the resignation of a councillor earlier in the year.

"Council is required under the Local Electoral Act 2001 to hold a by-election if a vacancy occurs more than 12 months before the next triennial general election," he said.

It was not too late to decide to stand in the by-election, despite the looming deadline. "Even though nominations close on Thursday there is still time to get your nomination in to us," Morris said.

"In saying that, if you have made up your mind don’t leave it to the last minute." Candidates must be New Zealand citizens aged 18 years and over and must be on the electoral roll. They must also be nominated by two people who are enrolled in the area they want to stand in.

All of the information about what is needed in order to be nominated is covered in the Candidate Handbook as well as on the Council website, he said.

Once the nomination period ended the election period would begin, with voting opening on 13 July and Election Day held on August 4.

For more information, including a running list of accepted nominations, visit 2023 By- election | Invercargill City Council (icc.govt.nz)