Kapiti Coast Community Grants recipients announced

The KÄpiti Coast District Council Grants Allocation Committee has awarded Community Grants to 33 not-for-profit and community groups across a wide range of projects.
The Community Grant Scheme helps support community-based projects, programmes and events that contribute to achieving positive social outcomes for people living in the KÄpiti Coast District.
KÄpiti Coast District Councillor and Grants Allocation Committee Chair Nigel Wilson says this year the Community Grant Scheme focused on grassroots not-for-profit projects and activities providing a local service and responding to an identified need.
"Grants of up to $2,000 were available from a total pool of $40,000," says Cr Wilson.
"Thank you to the 42 groups who made an application. This number reflects the strength and breadth of volunteer groups making KÄpiti a great place for our residents.
"This year’s 33 successful recipients will use their grants to fund projects that will help us build a resilient and sustainable community and improve outcomes for their participants.
"Their projects provide a wide range of services and support from social housing, benefit advocacy, and counselling to conservation, education, and health. We’re pleased to support their important work."
The recipients of the 2023/24 funding round are:
Actively Coping with Cancer
Age Concern KÄpiti Coast Incorporated
Benefit Advocacy KÄpiti
Cross Roads Christian Community Trust
Ellie’s Canine Rescue and Rehome
Friends of Wharemauku Stream
Good Bitches Trust
He Tangata Village Trust
Heart Kids Wellington
KapiMana Multiples
KÄpiti Autism Parent Support Group
KÄpiti Coast Workers Educational Association Inc
KÄpiti Community Foodbank Inc
KÄpiti Horticultural Society
KÄpiti Kindness Trust
KÄpiti Women’s Health Collective Inc
L’Arche KÄpiti
Life Education Trust KÄpiti and Horowhenua
Moore’s Meadow Trust
New Zealand National Refugee Youth Council
NgÄ Manu Trust
Åtaki Promotions Group
Åtaki Stroke Support Group and Wellness Centre
Åtaki Toy Library
Åtaki-Waikanae Presbyterian Parish
Our Lady of KÄpiti St Vincent de Paul Society
PaekÄkÄriki Community Trust
Parent to Parent Wellington
Te Aukaha/Ngatiawa Retreat Trust
The Nest Collective NZ Charitable Trust
The Shed Project KÄpiti
The Wellington Multiple Sclerosis Society Inc
Volunteer KÄpiti
