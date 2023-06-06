Kapiti Coast Community Grants recipients announced

Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 - 13:35

The KÄpiti Coast District Council Grants Allocation Committee has awarded Community Grants to 33 not-for-profit and community groups across a wide range of projects.

The Community Grant Scheme helps support community-based projects, programmes and events that contribute to achieving positive social outcomes for people living in the KÄpiti Coast District.

KÄpiti Coast District Councillor and Grants Allocation Committee Chair Nigel Wilson says this year the Community Grant Scheme focused on grassroots not-for-profit projects and activities providing a local service and responding to an identified need.

"Grants of up to $2,000 were available from a total pool of $40,000," says Cr Wilson.

"Thank you to the 42 groups who made an application. This number reflects the strength and breadth of volunteer groups making KÄpiti a great place for our residents.

"This year’s 33 successful recipients will use their grants to fund projects that will help us build a resilient and sustainable community and improve outcomes for their participants.

"Their projects provide a wide range of services and support from social housing, benefit advocacy, and counselling to conservation, education, and health. We’re pleased to support their important work."

The recipients of the 2023/24 funding round are:

Actively Coping with Cancer

Age Concern KÄpiti Coast Incorporated

Benefit Advocacy KÄpiti

Cross Roads Christian Community Trust

Ellie’s Canine Rescue and Rehome

Friends of Wharemauku Stream

Good Bitches Trust

He Tangata Village Trust

Heart Kids Wellington

KapiMana Multiples

KÄpiti Autism Parent Support Group

KÄpiti Coast Workers Educational Association Inc

KÄpiti Community Foodbank Inc

KÄpiti Horticultural Society

KÄpiti Kindness Trust

KÄpiti Women’s Health Collective Inc

L’Arche KÄpiti

Life Education Trust KÄpiti and Horowhenua

Moore’s Meadow Trust

New Zealand National Refugee Youth Council

NgÄ Manu Trust

Åtaki Promotions Group

Åtaki Stroke Support Group and Wellness Centre

Åtaki Toy Library

Åtaki-Waikanae Presbyterian Parish

Our Lady of KÄpiti St Vincent de Paul Society

PaekÄkÄriki Community Trust

Parent to Parent Wellington

Te Aukaha/Ngatiawa Retreat Trust

The Nest Collective NZ Charitable Trust

The Shed Project KÄpiti

The Wellington Multiple Sclerosis Society Inc

Volunteer KÄpiti