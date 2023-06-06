Te Tai Tokerau set to have a new generation safety camera this year

Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 - 14:03

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is committed to achieving Road to Zero, a vision for an Aotearoa New Zealand where no deaths or serious injuries occur on our roads.

To support this, Waka Kotahi will be installing a new safety camera in Northland.

Steve Mutton, Director Regional Relationships Waka Kotahi says that the installation of this camera is a crucial step towards improving road safety in Northland, particularly on high-risk roads where the likelihood of deaths and serious injuries is higher.

"Safety cameras are just one of the many tools that can be utilised to promote safe and efficient travel in Te Tai Tokerau.

"The primary objective of safety cameras is to support the moderation of speed across our road network to reduce crashes that cause deaths or serious injuries. Even small reductions in speed can significantly reduce the risk of deaths and serious injuries on our roads" says Mr Mutton.

The safety camera will be operated as a static speed camera, measuring vehicle speeds towards or away from the camera, and will be located on State Highway 1 between Kawakawa and Moerewa. It is set to be installed this month.

Initially the camera will be in test mode to ensure that all operational and legal requirements are met. At the end of this testing the camera will start enforcing offences to promote safe driving habits and encourage motorists to adhere to speed limits.

Plans for the rollout of additional cameras in Tāmaki Makaurau are already underway and are expected to commence later this year.