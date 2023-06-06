Controversial Wongan Hills feedlot development cancelled - SAFE

Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 - 15:27

SAFE has been notified today that the resource consent application to build four composting barns/feedlots in Kaituna Valley has been withdrawn. The feedlots would have confined 2,200 cows permanently indoors.

The controversial proposal faced substantial backlash from local environmentalists concerned about the impacts on the vulnerable Te Waihora (Lake Ellesmere) and animal advocates concerned about the risks to animal health and welfare.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Emma Brodie says roaming freely on pasture should be a basic right for cows.

"We are breathing a huge sigh of relief today for the 2,200 cows who will not be confined to a risky intensive feedlot environment," says Brodie.

"A total of 6,145 people put their names behind SAFE's submission which sent the strong message that the public vehemently oppose factory-farm style practices."

SAFE's submission detailed the grave animal welfare risks of intensive farming environments, including higher incidences of severe hoof disorders, lameness, digestive complications, and greater disease spread, including Mycoplasma bovis.

As ruminant animals, cows must have access to pasture to meet their physical, health and behavioural needs in line with the requirements of the Animal Welfare Act 1999.

"We hope that the withdrawal of this application sparks a shift away from intensive agricultural methods like feedlots."

"It's clear that the New Zealand public will not stand by and allow unethical practices that put animals and local environments at risk."