'Montford Estate to host Masterclass at Auckland Food Show'

Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 - 12:50

Montford Estate Wines (from the producers of the hugely popular wine brand Pa Road and the acclaimed te Pa range) has just been announced as the host winery of the popular wine and cheese Masterclass series at the Food Show (Auckland) this July.

The Montford Estate team will be pouring a selection of four wines from the range:

-Montford Estate 2022 Sauvignon Blanc -Montford Estate 2022 Pinot Gris -Montford Estate 2022 Rose -Montford Estate 2019 ‘Manny’ Bordeaux Red Blend

The wines will be expertly paired with four of the delicious parfait from L'Authentique Pâté. The Montford Estate range also includes a gold-medal winning Marlborough Chardonnay, an acclaimed Marlborough Pinot Noir, and a Central Otago Pinot Noir.

Haysley MacDonald (owner and founder of te Pa Family Vineyards, which produces Montford Estate, Pa Road, and the flagship te Pa range) says the team is delighted to be back at the Food Show for the Auckland event:

"I’m personally chuffed to have our Montford Estate range involved as the host winery of the Masterclass series at the Food Show. We love getting out and pouring our wines for people who are interested, engaged and want to know more about what they are drinking and who’s making it.

"We’ve partnered with the Food Show team several times over the years and have always had a great experience there, and a hugely positive response to our wines from Food Show visitors. It’s an awesome event - great wines, delicious food, and lots of passionate producers meeting passionate food and wine lovers - what could be better?"

Since its launch in late 2019, Montford Estate has seen strong growth in the New Zealand wine category, with major supermarket listings and positive reviews from key wine critics such as New Zealand’s only Master Sommelier Cameron Douglas.

Montford Estate Wines are available nationwide in select Countdown, New World, Pak n Save, Four Square and FreshChoice supermarkets, as well as good wine stores across the country