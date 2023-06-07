Horowhenua Mayors Task Force for Jobs initiative leading NZ - Council

Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 - 15:35

Horowhenua Mayors Task Force for Jobs (MTFJ) led by Mayor Bernie Wanden creates new employment opportunities for our district’s rangatahi and has proven a valuable initiative since its inception in 2021.

The MTFJ is a nationwide programme with Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) and the Ministry of Social Development that focuses on connecting young people with suitable training, employment and mentoring opportunities and helping remove barriers to employment or training while providing a platform for job creation.

"We’ve received excellent news from LGNZ that they’ve secured funding for the MTFJ - Community Employment Programme for the next two years. Nationwide, Central Government has committed $10m to be allocated in year one and a further $8m for year two. Ongoing funding is a result of the continued success MTFJ teams across the country are seeing. We’re proud to announce that Horowhenua has achieved results beyond the expectations of the contract," says Mayor Bernie.

Over the past year, the local MTFJ Coordinators have worked tirelessly to identify and address the key challenges faced by job seekers and businesses in Horowhenua. Through targeted initiatives and partnerships with local organisations, 267 people registered with the MTFJ programme. The team has been successful in filling over 100 new job opportunities for the 2022/2023 financial year. Thirty-nine have been placed in the construction industry, 20 in primary industries, eight in hospitality, four in retail and four in government, three in health and aged care, three in education and training, two in arts and recreation and the remaining 17 across other industries.

Mayor Bernie continued, "Last year Council adopted the Horowhenua 2040 Blueprint. A key focus of this guiding document is ensuring our communities have clear pathways to skills and jobs and that as a district we prosper. I’m delighted with the hard work and dedication of the Horowhenua MTFJ team. The funding confirmation is an acknowledgment of a job well done and even more so, Horowhenua District Council’s team is leading Aotearoa in terms of job placement outcomes. Their efforts have made a significant difference in many people’s lives, ensuring young people have access to sustainable employment."

"Although MTFJ focuses mainly on young people aged between 16 and 24 who aren’t engaged in education, employment or training, the programme aims to help anyone that is disadvantaged in the job market." The programme coordinators work with clients individually to determine their needs and support them in gaining the skills and confidence to get into work or training. This support could include picking clients up and taking them to appointments and interviews. Once the clients are in work, they receive six months post placement support to help them settle into work life, while the MTFJ team helps to manage any issues they might experience in the bid to increase their confidence and maintain independence.

"We’re continually searching for job roles from employers willing to take on inexperienced people. Eighty percent of all entry-level jobs are not advertised, so our MTFJ Coordinators reach out to prospective employers through many emails, phone calls and even cold calling to find suitable employment."

"The programme can also help provide wage subsidies for employers who give our clients an opportunity. We can help pay for tools, uniforms, counselling, training, driving lessons and licensing. At the same time, we continue supporting the employee during the first six months to keep them happy and engaged in their mahi."

"The success of the MTFJ programme is a testament to the power of collaboration. Through the collective efforts of local businesses, organisations and government leaders, we are creating a bright future for young people," Mayor Bernie ends.