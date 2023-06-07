Supreme and Excellence Awards join NZ Tourism Awards line-up

Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 - 16:03

Entries are open for the New Zealand Tourism Awards 2023, hosted by Tourism Industry Aotearoa, with the Supreme Tourism Award and Tourism Excellence Award joining the line-up.

The Tourism Excellence Award will celebrate well-rounded, high-performing tourism businesses that are working towards all commitments of the Tourism Sustainability Commitment (TSC) and have regenerative ambitions. An evolution of the Regenerative Tourism Award 2022, the Tourism Excellence Award is available to two exceptional businesses, one large and one small-to-medium.

The tourism industry’s highest accolade, the Supreme Tourism Award will be selected by an expert judging panel from the nine business award winners.

TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram says the reintroduction of these awards to the line-up is a positive reflection of the industry’s progress and recovery.

"With recent forecasts suggesting tourism is helping New Zealand avoid recession, and the successful return of TRENZ in May, our industry is proving its resilience and moving from strength to strength. Feedback from our members told us the time was right to include these aspirational awards, which set a high bar for our industry and are heavily competed for."

In total, three awards for individuals are open to outstanding performers in the industry, and nine awards will recognise visitor experience, community engagement, an exceptional MÄori operation, environmental initiatives, an employer of choice, industry alignment and organisations that are living the values of the TSC.

Winners will be announced at a special New Zealand Tourism Awards dinner on 7 November in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, following Tourism Summit Aotearoa.

Te Papa Director of Museum and Commercial services Jake Downing says, "We are so thrilled and privileged to be hosting the awards at TÄkina and having the opportunity to show case our new venue to the tourism industry."

The New Zealand Tourism Awards are open to both members and non-members of TIA. Tickets to the New Zealand Tourism Awards dinner will be available to purchase soon.

Find out more and view categories below and on the New Zealand Tourism Awards website.

2023 CATEGORIES AND CRITERIA

Supreme Tourism Award

The tourism industry’s highest accolade, the Supreme Tourism Award will be selected from the nine business award winners. The actions or initiatives and results achieved by the business or organisation will have created a step-change that makes an outstanding contribution to growing a regenerative tourism industry that benefits New Zealanders.

Tourism Excellence Award

The Tourism Excellence Award recognises a tourism business that has the wellbeing of communities at its heart, is representative of our culture and values, has an excellent visitor experience at its core, it nurtures the natural environment and is brought to life by a profitable enterprise that shows a high level of responsibility.

There are two categories for this Award:

Large business (over $6 million annual turnover) Small-medium business (under $6 million annual turnover)

Tourism Excellence Award criteria

Community Engagement Award

The Community Engagement Award recognises a business that is a leader in engaging and supporting vibrant communities.

Community Engagement Award criteria

Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award

The Employer of Choice Award recognises a tourism business that has risen to workforce challenges, and is maintaining a positive and high performing workplace, with industry leading practices and innovations to retain and recruit staff.

Employer of Choice Award criteria

Environment Award

The Environment Award recognises an environmentally sustainable tourism business that actively supports and champions environmental initiatives that reduce carbon emissions, minimise waste, and embrace kaitiakitanga - guardianship and protection of our natural, built and cultural resources.

Environment Award criteria

Industry Collaboration and Alignment Award

The Industry Collaboration and Alignment Award recognises a Regional Tourism Organisation, Economic Development Agency, central or local government agency, research organisation, education provider, sector association, industry business, or group of two or more businesses that have aligned/partnered to successfully maximise their tourism industry impact and results.

Industry Collaboration and Alignment Award criteria

He Toa Takitini MÄori Tourism Award

The He Toa Takitini MÄori Tourism Award recognises a tourism business that is delivering an authentic MÄori tourism visitor experience or product, incorporating the core values of manaakitanga, kaitiakitanga and whanaungatanga into its business and its visitor offering, and demonstrating rangatiratanga within the tourism industry.

MÄori Tourism Award criteria

Resilience and Innovation Award

The Resilience and Innovation Award recognises a tourism business that exemplifies innovative and creative problem-solving alongside operational business excellence.

Resilience and Innovation Award criteria

Visitor Experience Award

The Visitor Experience Award recognises a tourism business that is meeting and exceeding the expectations of visitors.

Visitor Experience Award criteria

The following categories are open to individuals:

Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award

The Tourism Champion Award recognises an outstanding tourism professional who has been in the tourism industry for more than 10 years.

Tourism Industry Champion Award criteria

Emerging Tourism Leader Award

The Emerging Tourism Leader Award recognises an outstanding tourism professional who has been in the tourism industry for less than 10 years.

Emerging Tourism Leader Award criteria

Sir Jack Newman Award

Nominations for the Sir Jack Newman Award for Outstanding Industry Leader are also open. The Sir Jack Newman Award is the New Zealand tourism industry’s most prestigious individual award. This award recognises an individual’s outstanding contribution to New Zealand tourism over many years.

Sir Jack Newman Award nomination form