Shelley Bay structure fire update #2 - FENZ

Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 - 18:20

Fire and Emergency crews continue to work with Wellington City Council to clear the site of this morning’s large building fire in Shelley Bay, Wellington.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the fire in a 50m x 40m derelict building in Shelley Bay just before 3am.

The fire was well involved when crews arrived at the scene.

Four pumping appliances, two aerial appliances and a tanker all worked to extinguish the blaze.

Senior Station Office Dave Miller says heavy machinery has been used today to remove fallen roofing iron so that fire investigators could access the area to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

"That investigation isn’t finished, and we won’t be able to comment further until it is finalised," he says.

"Our crews also continue to cool and overhaul the site and keep any hotspots dampened down and the incident site wet. The asbestos risk to the public is very low."

Dave Miller says the Shelley Bay Road remains closed to the public and there will be security and fire crews on site overnight monitoring and dampening down hotspots.

This will be the final update for today.