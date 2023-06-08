Waterworld to close for three weeks for maintenance - Hamilton City Council

Thursday, 8 June, 2023 - 12:20

Hamilton City Council’s Waterworld will be temporarily closed Monday 3 July - Sunday 23 July, while our team carries out crucial maintenance work.

The closure will allow our team to service the boilers and switchboards throughout the facility, as well as upgrade the floors in the reception area and changing room. The works will also include the renewal of the Lido outdoor pool filter.

Liz Cann, Director of Hamilton Pools, said that these works are essential to ensure that our facility remains fit-for-purpose and up to standard for the enjoyment of Hamiltonians.

"We realise this closure will be an inconvenience for some of our regular customers, and we thank our community for their understanding at this time," said Cann.

"This work is essential, and closing at this time when we are at our quietest is the most convenient and least disruptive solution for the community and for our staff."

Cann recommended regular swimmers visit Council’s Gallagher Aquatic Centre on Collins Road while Waterworld is closed, and a reduced group fitness timetable will be running at the Beerescourt Bowling Club.

Learn to Swim lessons and payments taking place at Waterworld will also be paused for the duration of the works.