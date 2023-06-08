New look Youth Space impresses Horowhenua rangatahi - Council

Thursday, 8 June, 2023 - 15:16

Horowhenua rangatahi are literally jumping for joy at their new look Youth Space, complete with a new basketball hoop, new furnishings, games and multi-sport interactive wall.

The revitalised space at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ opened to the public on Sunday 4 June after a short four week closure to complete the renovations.

The space reopened with a fresh paint job, new carpet, new furniture designed to foster social cohesion, new technology and games to enjoy, and a dedicated space to enjoy kai. The Youth Space thrives to inspire and educate all in a safe and supportive environment.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, "Youth Space was already a favoured spot for young people. However, with the recent upgrade, it is expected to become the ultimate hotspot for the young people of Horowhenua. This upgrade demonstrates Horowhenua District Council's commitment to investing in community facilities and providing our future generation with a space they can truly be proud of - a space they can call their own."

"Even before the refresh, our Youth Space allowed for organic and meaningful youth development and engagement. I can’t wait to see how the upgrade to this space will allow for more of the exciting mahi that we do."

Youth Space is an all-inclusive versatile area for our young people aged 12 to 24 years. Buzzing with Horowhenua youth, the Youth Space operates as a centre for youth development allowing rangatahi to ‘hangout’, as well as a venue for events and activities.

Our programmes aim to offer quality youth development to help our young people gain resilience, feel connected and acquire real life capabilities, all while having fun.

A functional place with a range of activities, including a purpose-built recording studio, Youth Space is a great place to come and hangout after school, in the weekends and during school holidays.

Youth Space is open during Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ opening hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9am to 5.30pm, Wednesday 10am to 9pm, Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sunday 1pm to 4pm.