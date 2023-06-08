14 candidates for Invercargill City Council by-election as nominations close

Thursday, 8 June, 2023 - 13:45

14 candidates for by-election as nominations close

The nomination period for candidates wishing to stand in the upcoming Invercargill City Council by-election has now closed, with 14 candidates putting their names forward. Nominations for the Invercargill City Council by-election opened on 11 May following the resignation of former councillor Nigel Skelt, also in May.

Council Deputy Electoral Officer and Manager Governance and Legal Michael Morris said he was happy with the strong field of nominations.

"Our last by-election in 2021 attracted nine candidates, so we’re really thrilled to see so many motivated people ready to stand up for their community," he said.

It was also both exciting and pleasing to see such diversity among candidates, he said.

"It’s a great mix and extremely encouraging for the community to see so many people from such diverse backgrounds putting their hands up, and who obviously care about Council and the work that they do."

Voting papers would be sent out from July 13, so now was the time for people to make sure they were on the electoral roll. If people had recently shifted house, they should make sure to update their details, he said.

Voting would be via postal vote, with people also able to drop their votes into Te HÄ«naki Civic Building at 101 Esk Street, the Invercargill Public Library and at the Bluff Service Centre.

Council was also working on other drop-off locations for voting papers, which would be confirmed in due course, Mr Morris said.

LIST OF CANDIDATES:

Steve Broad

Asha Dutt

Sebastien Fabre

Carl Edward Heenan

David John Hicks

Terry King

Graham Lewis

Rob Te Maiharoa

David Meades

Tom Morton

Andrea Murrell

David Pottinger

Ian Reeves

Lisa Tou-McNaughton