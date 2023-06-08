ConCENSUS matters campaign to support lift in census response in South Auckland

Thursday, 8 June, 2023 - 14:09

Stats NZ and South Seas Healthcare Trust, along with a wider network of partners through Le Afio’aga o Aotearoa, have partnered to support a final push for census responses in South Auckland.

"As the largest Pacific community in the country, we welcome the opportunity to partner with South Seas Healthcare Trust and partners to connect with Pacific peoples in South Auckland," said Simon Mason, Deputy Government Statistician and Deputy Chief Executive Census and Collection Operations.

"Supporting Pacific people’s participation in the census has been a key priority for the 2023 Census. To date it is estimated nationally 78% of people of Pacific ethnicity have taken part in the 2023 Census.

"This drops to 74 percent in the wider South Auckland collection area, which we estimate accounts for 42 percent of the Pacific population in Aotearoa New Zealand. So a final push in this community makes sense."

The partnership will see a network of community partners collaborate to deliver a four-day ‘telethon’ type event from 9 June to 12 June, other community events, and support at 0800 31 13 31.

"Community based providers have the experience of rapidly standing up services to deliver better outcomes for our community," said South Seas Chief Executive Lemalu Silao Vaisola-Sefo. "We are mobilising our village of community networks to take up the opportunity to bring our families and community in, around the call to action to complete their census forms.

"The June campaign is called ConCENSUS matters - We all agree, your voice matters and is an extension of the Rally Your Village immunisation campaign we’ve delivered with our village of community partners ahead of winter. "We are extending the Rally Your Village campaign to encourage Pasifika people to complete their confidential census forms which is essential for informing public policy and decisions on health, education, housing, and transport."

Campaign activities include:

Telethon event from 9 to 12 June to support completion of census forms, alongside delivering wellbeing and winter health support. Registered community groups - from churches to school and sport clubs and wider community groups - will be activating their networks of families and friends who have yet to complete the census, and get them along to the Due Drops Event Centre in Manukau City to complete their census forms over the four days. Through a points system, the registered community groups will receive fundraising support.

Community awareness and advertising leveraging South Seas’ village of partner networks and contacts including schools, church groups, sports clubs, tertiary institutions, and primary and community organisations. Local contact centre help over the phone and text from 8.00am to 8.00pm until 15 June, providing trusted support from local people in Pacific languages. 0800 31 13 31.

Eight community outreach events between 1 June and 15 June Co-hosted by partners. A mini-computer lab at the People’s Place in Åtara where people can complete the census while visiting for vaccinations and immunisations.

Local community groups can register for the telethon event at www.southseas.org.nz/concensus.