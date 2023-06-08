PMA congratulates founding member, Dr Teuila Percival, on prestigious King's Birthday Honour

Thursday, 8 June, 2023 - 14:10

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Group congratulates founding PMA Member and Paediatrician, Dr Teuila Percival QSO, who will be made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to health and the Pacific community, following the announcement of this year's King's Birthday Honours List.

PMA Chief Executive, Mrs Debbie Sorensen, extends her congratulations and acknowledges Dr Percival's years of dedication and service.

"Dr Percival has been a strong advocate for the health of Pacific communities, especially Pacific children, and has been instrumental in the improvement of health and wellbeing for Pacific people in New Zealand and in the region.

"She is a founding member of the PMA and was our President from 2003 to 2006 and from 2007 to 2008. Her leadership over the years has helped us to grow to where we are now and it is fantastic to see her honoured for her services over the past three decades."

Dr Percival previously served as a Director on the PMA Group Board for over 20 years, and is a PMA Life Member.

Dr Percival also played a significant role in PMA's Medical Assistance team (PACMAT) during the Samoa measles outbreak in 2019, where she was deployed as the Clinical Leader for PACMAT team Lima; Dr Percival offered her expertise and leadership and worked at Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital.

PMA President, Dr Kiki Maoate ONZM, says Dr Percival's acknowledgement is well deserved.

"Dr Percival has displayed a high level of commitment to serving Pacific communities and is a well-respected leader as a Paediatrician. We are extremely proud of her and are pleased to see an acknowledgement of her leadership and her contributions to Pacific health.

"It is a very well deserved honour and as a PMA family, we congratulate Dr Percival for the achievement."