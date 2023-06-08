Aerial winter grazing compliance inspections set to begin - Environment Southland

Thursday, 8 June, 2023 - 15:37

Environment Southland will undertake its first aerial compliance inspection of the winter grazing season tomorrow, weather permitting.

Environment Southland resource management manager, Donna Ferguson, said the flights were an opportunity to see if the good preparation observed during cultivation flights in late January were being followed by continued good practice.

"Environment Southland is collaborating with farmers and other agencies to improve wintering practices and ensure the rules are understood, but will take compliance action where necessary," Mrs Ferguson said.

Staff would be looking for crops that had little or no buffering from waterways, were on steep slopes, and crops planted within critical source areas that need careful management, she said.

Flights are planned for the start of each winter month and will follow paths guided by known areas of concern and incidents reported, as well as locations noted during the cultivation flights.

While undertaking initial proactive monitoring from the roadside, the resource management team have found some issues relating to the new rules, and have followed up with landowners identified, she said.

"We will be undertaking further roadside monitoring and responding to complaints through the winter grazing period. This roadside work is an extension this year to ensure we are checking more paddocks and reaching out to more farmers."

Anyone who sees something they're concerned about environmentally should get in touch with Environment Southland directly. The Ministry of Primary Industries inspects the animal welfare side of winter grazing, and can be contacted by calling 0800 00 83 33 or emailing animalwelfare@mpi.govt.nz.

National Environmental Standards for Freshwater rules around intensive winter grazing came into effect on 1 May, and while farmers have made great strides in improving practice, they are required to comply with the new rules, too.

Farmers who are unable to undertake intensive winter grazing as a permitted activity are required to have either applied for a resource consent or deemed permitted activity. It’s not too late to apply for a consent or deemed permitted activity if you need one.

If landowners with winter grazing operations are still not sure how the rules affect them, there is a checklist on the Environment Southland website www.es.govt.nz/winter-grazing