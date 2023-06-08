Imagining worse outcomes from cyclone helps plan better - PHCC

Thursday, 8 June, 2023 - 16:30

For those who have lost their homes or livelihoods, Cyclone Gabrielle may seem like it could not have been worse, but when planning disaster mitigation strategies, researchers say looking at "worse scenarios" is useful.

In the latest Public Health Communication Centre Briefing academics and risk specialists look at how the disastrous few days of intense weather in February could have had even more tragic outcomes, using a novel analysis called ‘downward counterfactual’. University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson says using downward counterfactual thinking is like examining "near misses" for improving aviation safety and can help wider and more in-depth planning for future disaster prevention and mitigation.

"By only looking at what happened, and not what could have happened, we miss weakness in the systems that aim to keep people safe in emergencies. If we instead explore ‘parallel universes’ where circumstances were just slightly different, we can uncover hidden gaps that will help us plan better for the next big event."

For Cyclone Gabrielle that cut a swathe of destruction from the top of the North Island, down the East Coast and through to parts of the Manawatu, there are a number of points where the outcomes could have been much worse.

Professor Wilson says the peak rainfall and wind speed could have been worse. "The record for the amount of rainfall in one place is held by Cyclone Bola and the top wind speed by Cyclone Giselle and Bola. Giselle killed 59 people nation-wide, mainly with the sinking of the inter-island ferry "MS Wahine". So, if Gabrielle had coincided with one of the recent inter-island ferry breakdowns at sea there could have been far more injuries and deaths."

The researchers also looked at the direction the cyclone took. "The damage from Gabrielle could have been much worse if Auckland had been hit directly. Indeed, the cyclone was heading towards the Auckland region but undertook a sharp deviation out to sea near Great Barrier Island."

Professor Wilson says they have also looked at the response from the public and authorities as part of the downward counterfactual analysis. "Although the responses were good in general - they could have been worse if misinformation from talk show hosts and on social media had got out-of-hand."

"Combined with climate change making weather events such as Gabrielle more extreme, these issues highlight the need for greater investments in reducing the number of people living in flood-prone areas. They also suggest the need for both central and local government to invest far more in improving disaster resiliency."