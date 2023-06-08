Budget update - Wayne Brown

Thursday, 8 June, 2023 - 18:04

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has announced that Auckland Council’s Governing Body will reconvene at 10am tomorrow as Councillors work to deliver a balanced budget that works for all Aucklanders.

"This is a very hard budget and I want to ensure that we take our time to work through the process properly. I have always said it may take a couple of days of constructive debate. There is no issue with that, we are simply adjourning to another day.

"While there remains some disagreement about the appropriate balance of levers, I am confident that we will finalise the budget before the statutory deadline of 30 June.

"I want to thank councillors and staff for their hard work and professionalism. We all want what is best for Auckland and ultimately that will guide our decision," says Mayor Brown.